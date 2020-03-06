Minnesota man arrested in connection to Las Vegas homicide

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a truck stop in Webster Township, Minnesota.

(Rice County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday outside Minneapolis.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a truck stop in Webster Township, Minnesota.

Doocy was spotted when a deputy searched his vehicle’s registration and learned the vehicle’s owner was wanted in connection with a Las Vegas homicide that occurred Feb. 28, according to a news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

A call to the Metropolitan Police Department seeking confirmation about for which case Doocy was wanted was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Doocy was injured as police took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said. The agency did not specify the man’s injuries, but said officers used “chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics” to force Doocy out of his vehicle, according to the news release.

By Thursday evening, Doocy had not been moved to the Rice County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Doocy was still in a hospital recovering from the injuries he received as police took him into custody Wednesday morning. Police said Doocy was in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said Doocy is from Minnesota.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.