Minnesota man charged with killing girlfriend in Arizona

A Minnesota man was arrested Thursday in the death of his girlfriend in Mohave County, Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Joseph Campbell, 55, of Rochester, Minnesota, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the slaying of Johanna Berg, 40, also of Rochester.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that they were contacted by a witness Wednesday who said they’d received a call from Campbell. The caller quoted Campbell as saying that Berg had overdosed on narcotics in the Fort Mohave area as the couple traveled across the country.

Deputies performed a welfare check on Berg in the area of Boundary Cone Road and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave and found Berg deceased in a vehicle. Campbell told authorities Berg had recently purchased illegal drugs and overdosed.

But authorities said an autopsy revealed Berg was beaten and strangled. Campbell was arrested Thursday at a hotel in Bullhead City, Arizona.