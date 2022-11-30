42°F
Homicides

Minor pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 7:53 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A minor was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on East Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2017 Ford F-250 was heading east on Owens. The minor pedestrian was in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when the truck struck the minor. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where they died, according to police.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not shows signs of impairment.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

