Mirage killing involved 3 relatives, man with decades-long violent history

Pedestrians pass The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A line of police vehicles leads to the entrance of The Mirage where Metropolitan police are responding to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Mirage sign is reflected in a Metropolitan police vehicle while police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage after reports of a lockdown in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hotel guests wait to enter The Mirage while Metropolitan police investigate a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians linger at The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cars begin to enter The Mirage after Metropolitan police blocked off the area due to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Billy Hemsley (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man shot three relatives, one fatally, inside a Strip hotel room Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. Billy Hemsley, 54, got into a fight with three family members in a hotel room on the 8th floor of The Mirage, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Hemsley shot the two women and one man, killing the man and sending the women to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Hemsley ran off but was found within hours at South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue, police said.

Metro Capt. Dori Koren said the women were shot multiple times and the man who died was in his 40s or 50s.

“Suspect identified, located, & arrested!” Koren said on Twitter. “And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our @LVMPD personnel & community partners. There’s no such thing as getting away with murder in #Vegas.”

When reached late Thursday, a spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel, referred questions to police.

Hemsley has a criminal record in Las Vegas dating to 2000, including four prior battery cases and two attempted murder cases before Thursday, according to court records.

On Nov. 29, 2012 Hemsley stabbed his girlfriend and stole her vehicle after they fought at their Lewis Avenue apartment over him allegedly using cocaine. He told the woman “I am going to kill you” and “this is what happens in prison when you do wrong,” according to an arrest report submitted to the court at the time.

He pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to five to 14 years in prison. Prison records show he was released in 2019.

In 2005 his girlfriend of seven years said Hemsley strangled her during an argument, and in 2003 he pleaded guilty to aiming a firearm at another human being after he shot his cousin while two young children were in the home.

The 2003 shooting resulted in six months of jail time and the 2005 domestic battery sent him back to the Clark County Detention Center for a year.

Hemsley has one other active case in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday after he was charged with impaired driving with a prior DUI conviction. He is scheduled for court again Aug. 18 in that case.

He was booked Friday morning on two counts of attempted murder and one count of murder, according to jail records.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.