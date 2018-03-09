Missing Rolex helps Las Vegas police ID suspect in man’s death

A missing watch became a key piece of evidence for Las Vegas traffic detectives to identify a prime suspect in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a car earlier this year.

Ronneka Guidry (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police initially had counted Eduardo Gaiolli de Sanchez Osorio’s Jan. 3 death as a traffic fatality but changed that decision two days later, citing new but unspecified information.

Newly released court documents reveal how Osorio’s missing watch led them to identify Ronneka Ann Guidry, 29, as a murder suspect in his death.

“Finding the watch would be crucial to this investigation as it would prove or disprove any criminal intent on the part of Guidry,” according to a warrant for her arrest.

Osorio, a 21-year-old Brazilian native, was injured after chasing after and then falling off the hood of a black Mercedes about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3 on Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

In a Jan. 8 interview with police, Guidry said she gave Osorio a ride in her Mercedes and dropped him off in a parking lot after an argument.

“Without ever being asked, Guidry exclaimed that she did not steal anything from Osorio,” the arrest warrant said.

Detectives thought otherwise.

Police determined that Guidry took Osorio’s watch and shipped it to an address in Miami hours after hitting him with her car, according to her warrant.

“Eduardo Osorio tried to retain his property, and Guidry intentionally used the force of her vehicle to facilitate her escape,” the warrant said.

Osorio’s father reached out to Las Vegas detectives asking for his son’s passport to help make funeral arrangements. He asked about a Rolex watch worth an estimated $8,000 that he had given his son for his 18th birthday. Neither the hospital nor the Clark County coroner’s office had seen the watch, the report said.

Another person told Metro vice detectives that he was with Osorio at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub a couple of hours before his death.

Security footage showed Osorio wearing the watch inside Omnia Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. The footage shows that he left the club at 2:06 a.m. with a woman police later identified as Guidry. The two left the garage in a black Mercedes at 2:09 a.m., the report said.

About 30 minutes after Osorio was injured, a cellphone found in Guidry’s front seat took a picture of a Rolex watch, according to the warrant. Police also discovered a picture taken later that day of a FedEx receipt of a package shipped from a south valley FedEx location. She sent a picture of the watch to a phone number and shipped it off to Florida.

Detectives identified Guidry as the Mercedes owner through the California dealership where she purchased the car.

Prosecutors charged Guidry on Feb. 9 with murder, robbery, grand larceny and deadly hit-and-run, but she wasn’t booked into the Clark County Detention Center until Thursday.

The coroner’s office has not released Osorio’s cause and manner of death.

