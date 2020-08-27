Mom in fatal drag racing crash texted about drinking, transcripts show

The mother accused of driving under the influence in a July crash that killed her 1-year-old son texted about drinking alcohol in the hours prior to crash, grand jury transcripts show.

Lauren Prescia, 23, accused of driving under the influence at the time of a crash that killed her 1-year-old son appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lauren Prescia, left, and Cameron Hubbard-Jones in court appearances. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Accident scene markings where Lauren Prescia crashed her vehicle at a high rate of speed Sunday night killing her son Royce Jones near the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attorney Damian Sheets, left, speaks to Cameron Hubbard-Jones, in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucumat, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mother accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed her 1-year-old son texted about drinking alcohol in the hours prior to the child’s death, newly released grand jury transcripts show.

Las Vegans Cameron Hubbard-Jones, and Lauren Prescia, both 23, were indicted by a Clark County grand jury in the July 12 death of their son, Royce Jones at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Police said the two were drag racing on Rampart, with Prescia driving at an approximate speed of 120 miles per hour, when her vehicle slammed into a pole. Police said Prescia was driving under the influence of alcohol and also had cocaine in her system.

Grand jury documents show police subsequently analyzed the pair’s cellphones and found texts between the two in the hours prior to the crash.

“I wanna get drunk play tourist lol at Fashion Show,” Prescia texted Hubbard- Jones on the day of the crash.

“I have White Claws,” Prescia texted.

“OK,” Hubbard-Jones responded.

After the crash, Prescia told police she had two White Claws. Her blood-alcohol content, however, was measured at 0.176, more than twice the legal limit, according to the court records.

Las Vegas police investigator Kenneth Salisbury said he interviewed Hubbard-Jones after the crash.

“He did tell me that during his phone call with her she said she was going to beat him home,” Salisbury told the grand jury.

Witnesses told the grand jury they observed Prescia’s 2020 Hyundai traveling at a very high rate of speed down Rampart prior to the crash. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a witness who observed Prescia’s vehicle speeding by his pulled up on the crash. Jose Escobedo said he saw Prescia sitting at the scene, her dead child nearby, prompting him to challenge her.

“When I saw the baby, I said, ‘What are you thinking driving that fast with your child in the car?’” Escobedo said. “And she, you know, in shock, just looked up at me and said like and kind of mumbled, ‘I ran the red light.’ ”

Each is charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving and child abuse. Each has pleaded not guilty.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.