Mom, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022 - 10:52 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mother and son were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near North Pecos Road and East Alexander Road at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, after a person found two others dead inside a home, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

Detectives discovered a woman who had apparently shot her teenage son before she died by suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victims after their family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

