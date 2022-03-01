79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Monday night shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
Updated March 1, 2022 - 2:25 pm
North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police ...
North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Dpeartment)

A man was killed and police detained a person following a Monday night shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, Cuevas said.

Cuevas said the suspect is Donzell Dimitri Nevels, 29. He was being booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a count of murder.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
2
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
3
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
4
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
5
Metro to pay $300K settlement after encounter with motorcycle club members
Metro to pay $300K settlement after encounter with motorcycle club members
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST