Monday night shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

One person was shot to death Monday night in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Dpeartment)

A man was killed and police detained a person following a Monday night shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, Cuevas said.

Cuevas said the suspect is Donzell Dimitri Nevels, 29. He was being booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a count of murder.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.