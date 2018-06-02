Moped rider fatally shot after argument in northeast Las Vegas

A moped rider was shot and killed after an argument Friday afternoon in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left one person dead at Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North Friday, June 1, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The rider, a man, was shot and killed about 3:35 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man died at University Medical Center.

He was riding the moped north along Las Vegas Boulevard North when he got into some sort of argument with one or more people inside a red vehicle also heading north, Spencer said. The vehicle had entered a nearby apartment complex on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North but then made a U-turn and turned back onto the boulevard.

The moped also turned around and drove south on the boulevard sidewalk.

Two people got out of the vehicle and got into another argument with the man; the pair opened fire on him.

Spencer didn’t have a description of the shooters, but two people were seen running from the area.

It wasn’t clear whether the man knew his assailants.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, NV