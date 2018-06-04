Moped rider identified in deadly Las Vegas Valley fight

Jonathan M. Dean, 37, was riding his moped north on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North when he began arguing with two people inside an older-model, red four-door sedan.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left one person dead at Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North Friday, June 1, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left one person dead at Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North Friday, June 1, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

A moped rider who was fatally shot after a confrontation in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Jonathan M. Dean, 37, was riding his moped north on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday when he began arguing with two people inside an older-model, red four-door sedan.

Police said the two people eventually pulled over onto the side of the road, where the three began to fight. At some point, police said, one person pulled out a handgun and shot Dean.

The other two people were last seen heading north in the red car on Las Vegas Boulevard and then west on Cheyenne Avenue. It was not clear whether Dean knew his assailants, whom police could only describe as two Hispanic men.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.