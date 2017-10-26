Mother arrested in Pahrump after baby’s death

The mother of a Pahrump baby who died in September has been arrested the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Amanda Ramsey (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Ramsey, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her 6-month-old son.

On Sept. 4, the Sheriff’s Office received a call that the infant had stopped breathing outside a Pahrump home. The baby had critical head injuries, law enforcement officials said.

Ramsey faces three child abuse charges, including child abuse causing substantial bodily harm. She was booked at the Nye County Detention Center and her bail was set at $500,000.

The baby’s father, 21-year-old Mitchell Robinson, was arrested in September in connection with the death. He is accused of murder and child abuse.

The Nye County district attorney’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Ramsey after evidence surfaced that she knew of prior instances of abuse from Robinson, officials said. The evidence showed she not only failed to protect the child from Robinson’s abuse, but participated in several acts herself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

