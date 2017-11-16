Mother asks public to help find person who shot, killed her daughter

A mother is asking the public to help find the person responsible for her daughter’s 2016 shooting death.
Sydney Land, 21, and Nehemiah “Neo” Kauffman, 20, were gunned down Oct. 27, 2016, inside a southwest valley apartment on the 4400 block of S. Hualapai Way. Police said there was no forced entry.
A friend who hadn’t seen Kauffman in days went to the apartment to check on him and found the couple dead.
“There’s been a lot of speculation of things that have happened in the past, but we’re looking at this with fresh eyes, like this is from Day One,” Land’s mother, Connie, said.
A 23-year-old man was listed as a person of interest in the weeks after the double homicide, but police were unable to connect him to the crime. Police still have made no arrests in the case.
Land said she and her family have done fundraisers, news conferences, social media posts and billboards to keep the case in the public eye.
“If they have done this to her so brutally and to Neo, then they will do this to someone else,” Land said. “We can’t bring Sydney back, but what we can do is prevent this from happening to another family.”
4400 S. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV