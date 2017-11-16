Mother asks public to help find person who shot, killed her daughter

A mother is asking the public to help find the person responsible for her daughter’s 2016 shooting death.

Connie Land, mother of murder victim, Sydney, speaks during a press conference outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Land and and her boyfriend Nehemiah "Neo" Kauffman found dead inside a southwest Las Vegas apartment on Oct. 2016.

Connie Land gets emotional as she speaks about the unsolved murder case of her daughter, Sydney, during a press conference as her husband Steve, left, her son Gavin and her daughter Kendall look on outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath, left, speaks about the unsolved murder case of 21-year-old Sydney Land, as Sydney's father Steve, second left, brother Gavin, sister Kendall and mother Connie, right, look on during a press conference outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Connie Land speaks about the unsolved murder case of her daughter, Sydney, during a press conference as her husband Steve, left, her son Gavin and her daughter Kendall look on outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sydney Land (Facebook)

Nehemiah “Neo” Kauffman

Sydney Land, 21, and Nehemiah “Neo” Kauffman, 20, were gunned down Oct. 27, 2016, inside a southwest valley apartment on the 4400 block of S. Hualapai Way. Police said there was no forced entry.

A friend who hadn’t seen Kauffman in days went to the apartment to check on him and found the couple dead.

“There’s been a lot of speculation of things that have happened in the past, but we’re looking at this with fresh eyes, like this is from Day One,” Land’s mother, Connie, said.

A 23-year-old man was listed as a person of interest in the weeks after the double homicide, but police were unable to connect him to the crime. Police still have made no arrests in the case.

Land said she and her family have done fundraisers, news conferences, social media posts and billboards to keep the case in the public eye.

“If they have done this to her so brutally and to Neo, then they will do this to someone else,” Land said. “We can’t bring Sydney back, but what we can do is prevent this from happening to another family.”

