Mother killed in Las Vegas shootout identified by relative

An undated photo of Karen Gotidoc Lopez, right, and her 4-year-old son, Brandon Kelvin. (GoFundMe)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting in the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street near South Eastern Avenue and Eastern Desert Inn Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A relative has identified the woman who was killed in front of her child Thursday when a shootout erupted in an east Las Vegas neighborhood between her ex-husband and an armed resident acting in her defense.

Karen Gotidoc Lopez had immigrated to the United States from the Philippines about five years ago, according to her aunt, Elma Gotidoc.

Her case was pending with the Clark County coroner’s office on Monday, but her ex-husband, who also died in the shootout, was identified as 49-year-old Fernando Lopez. Multiple gunshot wounds killed him, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police have said the shootout occurred Thursday afternoon during a “domestic disturbance” in front of a random home on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street. It was not clear at the time whether Fernando Lopez had died from a self-inflicted gunshot or from a rifle round fired by the resident of the Silver Saddle home.

Public divorce records identify the pair’s son as 4-year-old Brandon Kelvin Lopez, who goes by Kelvin, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Karen Lopez’s family. The funds will be used to bring her body back home to the Philippines, Gotidoc said.

According to the GoFundMe page, Karen Lopez was “a beloved sister, friend, and mother.”

“We’re heartbroken and devastated without Karen, but we have to stay strong for those she left behind,” the page stated.

Karen and Fernando Lopez were married on Aug. 9, 2015, in Las Vegas, the records show. But the two divorced in early 2018.

The mother had primary custody of Kelvin during weekdays, while Fernando Lopez had their son on weekends, the records show.

Fernando Lopez claimed the marriage was a “fraud,” and that the two had never lived together, while Karen Lopez accused her ex-husband of infidelity and verbal and emotional abuse, according to the records.

Metro was called shortly after 12:40 p.m. Thursday to Silver Saddle Street, where they found Fernando and Karen Lopez and the resident suffering from gunshot wounds outside. All three were taken to a hospital, and the resident was expected to survive.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the man and woman were arguing in a car, which had California plates, while their son was in the car with them.

The car suddenly pulled over in front of the Silver Saddle home, where two men who lived at the house were sitting in the driveway, Spencer said. The man and woman exited the car, and Karen Lopez handed her son over to the two men.

Outside the car, the argument escalated.

The pair of men held the child back, but at one point he broke away, running over to his mother. She shuffled her son back to the men as the argument continued, and Fernando Lopez eventually pulled out a handgun, police said.

One of the residents went into the home and came back outside armed with a rifle before Fernando Lopez opened fire on his ex-wife. That prompted the shootout between Fernando Lopez and the armed resident, police said.

The boy was not injured and was in the custody of Child Protective Services as of Thursday.

Police have not released details regarding the argument that sparked the shootout, but according to a custody order filed in July, a judge found that Karen and Fernando Lopez were “very high conflict.” They were ordered to communicate by email only “unless there is an emergency.”

“They do not cooperate for the best interest of the minor child,” the filing stated.

It also referenced past Child Protective Services involvement with the family but did not further elaborate.

Karen Lopez also leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Batotoy.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.