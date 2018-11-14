Homicides

Mother shot in North Las Vegas died from injuries caused by car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated November 14, 2018 - 3:56 pm

The North Las Vegas mother killed last month when a gunman opened fire on her family died of injuries she suffered after the suspect allegedly drove over their bodies.

The Clark County coroner’s office released its ruling on Wednesday, exactly a month after Susan Nash, 52, and her two adult children, 20-year-old Dejona’e Nash and 31-year-old Deonte’ Nash, were killed in a parking lot on the corner of Simmons Street and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

Susan Nash died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office ruled. Multiple gunshot wounds contributed to her death.

A heavily redacted arrest report released last month for the suspected shooter, 41-year-old Jose Easley, indicates that although one of the victims had been shot in the arm and shoulder-neck area, they had suffered internal injuries consistent with being run over by a car, including fractured ribs and a lacerated aorta.

Susan Nash’s children died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office ruled last month.

On Oct. 14, Easley, a four-time felon, exchanged gunfire with a friend of the Nash family after an argument between the suspect and the Nashes had escalated, North Las Vegas police said. Easley was arrested three days later on charges of murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and other gun charges for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

According to his arrest report, 17 shots were fired at the scene from two weapons. Members of the Nash family confronted Easley following an earlier argument between him and one of the family members. During that confrontation, Easley put a gun to the family member’s head, the report said. Police have not specified which family member was involved in the earlier confrontation, but said that it was not one of the three people killed.

The man involved in the argument went home but soon returned to the parking lot with his family and the armed family friend to confront Easley. After the exchange of gunfire, Easley sped off in a Chevrolet Tahoe, driving over the bodies of the victims, the report said.

The second shooter is not facing charges in connection with the firefight, police spokesman Aaron Patty said Wednesday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

