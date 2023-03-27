Mother, son suspected in apartment complex killing

A woman and her son are suspected in the fatal shooting of a woman killed last month near UNLV.

Sakoya James (Metropolitan Police Department)

Rosemarie Abeita, 33, was shot while standing outside her cousin’s apartment, on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 26, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

Several neighbors at the apartment complex, including Abeita’s cousin, told police Abeita was fighting with a woman who called her son to fight Abeita, according to the report.

“(The woman) replied she’s too old to fight and she just shoots people,” witnesses told police the mother said.

A witness told police he saw the son shoot Abeita in the stomach and the head before she fell down the stairs and died.

Another witness identified the shooter and his mother by their first names. Metro detectives said Hick was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, but court records identified him as Lashawn Hicks in that 2016 case.

Police records identified Hick’s mother as Sakoya James, 40.

James was arrested March 2 and charged with murder and conspiracy. She is being held without bail. A warrant is outstanding for the woman’s son, who faces charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

