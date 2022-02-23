Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing child, keeping body in freezer

Prosecutors identified the man arrested in connection with a child’s body that was found in a freezer Tuesday night.

Brandon Toseland, a suspect in the death of a child, appears in court, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, whose body was found in a freezer inside a northeast Las Vegas home, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors identified him as Brandon Toseland, 35. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two kidnapping charges, jail records show.

Toseland also faces a murder charge, and he is expected to appear in court on that count on Thursday morning, court records show.

The 35-year-old was arrested after Las Vegas police discovered the boy’s body in a garage freezer at a home on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive. Police were able to search the home after the boy’s mother sent a note to a local elementary school with her daughter that said the woman was being held against her will and didn’t know where her son was, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman wrote that she had not seen her youngest child since Dec. 11 and believed he was dead.

Investigators believe the child had been dead since “early December,” Spencer told reporters Tuesday.

“The child had visible injuries,” prosecutor Tim Fettig said during Wednesday morning’s court hearing.

Fettig, who said the child was 4-years-old, declined to comment further on the case.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered Toseland to appear in court again on the kidnapping charges on Feb. 28.

Toseland remained in the detention center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

