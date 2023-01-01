Motorcycle rider becomes first traffic fatality of 2023

The first fatal crash in the Las Vegas valley was reported a half-hour into the new year.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first fatal crash in the Las Vegas valley was reported a half-hour into the new year.

Police were called at 12:36 a.m. after a 29-year-old man riding a 2015 Ducati Monster struck a curb and a brick wall near Annie Oakley Drive and East Harmon Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, who police said was from Las Vegas, died at the scene.

Metro reported 152 traffic fatalities in their jurisdiction last year, though they do not count medical episodes that cause a crash or some delayed deaths.

Statewide, 348 people were killed in crashes as of Dec. 5, according to data from the state’s Zero Fatalities website.

