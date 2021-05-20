Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef

Authorities say a motorist who argued with a motorcycle rider about reckless driving was shot to death in a Walmart parking lot in Mohave County, Arizona, Wednesday evening.

Jim Mosier, 23, of Bullhead City. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say a motorist who argued with a motorcycle rider about reckless driving was shot to death in a Walmart parking lot in Mohave County, Arizona, Wednesday evening.

Larry Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City, was killed at 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart, 510 S. Highway 95 in Fort Mohave. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that prior to the shooting, Marcum saw a motorcycle rider “allegedly driving in a reckless manner” on the highway.

Marcum then saw the motorcyclist, Jim Mosier, 23, of Bullhead City, pull into the Walmart, prompting Marcum to confront Mosier “about his driving behavior,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Marcum and Mosier each brandished firearms during an argument. Marcum then put his gun back into his pocket and was not armed when he went to kick Mosier, the sheriff’s office said, prompting Mosier to shoot Marcum.

Marcum was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s said after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence they arrested Mosier on suspicion of second-degree murder. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.