Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Eastern Avenue.
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Eastern Avenue, according to police traffic logs. The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The rider was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
Roads are closed in the area.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
