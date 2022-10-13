Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Eastern Avenue.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Eastern Avenue, according to police traffic logs. The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The rider was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Roads are closed in the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.