Homicides

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2022 - 5:13 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Eastern Avenue, according to police traffic logs. The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The rider was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Roads are closed in the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

