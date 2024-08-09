89°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Motorist shot dead while driving on I-15 near Strip, police say

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interstate 15 southbound near Flamingo Road about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (FastCam)
Interstate 15 southbound near Flamingo Road about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (FastCam)
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lightning flashes over the Strip as police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound o ...
Lightning flashes over the Strip as police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lightning flashes over the Strip as police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound o ...
Lightning flashes over the Strip as police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police at the scene where one person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las ...
Police: ‘Erratic’ man fatally shot by apartment resident after ‘rushing’ into unit
Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly, center, speaks with Metropolitan Police Departm ...
Prosecutors expected to argue ‘overwhelming’ case against suspect in reporter’s slaying
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator who is accused of fatally stabbing in ...
Telles clashed with real estate firm before claiming he was framed for murder
Gina Martin and friend Ivan Williams are seen in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Ivan Will ...
Man wounded in shooting behind Las Vegas car rental office identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 10:18 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 10:37 pm

A motorist was fatally shot while driving on Interstate 15 on Thursday night.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, said Lt. Ken Nagle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“An occupant from another vehicle shot and struck the victim at least one time,” Nagle said in a text. “The victim crashed into the center median.”

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 10:30 p.m., police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 inmates killed, others injured in fight at Nevada prison
recommend 2
Two arrested in California for October homicide, extradited to North Las Vegas
recommend 3
Homicide detectives investigate North Las Vegas death
recommend 4
Victim of unsolved murder was heiress to Yellow Pages fortune
recommend 5
Police: Man shot in Tuesday fight at convenience store arrested on suspicion of murder
recommend 6
Pennsylvania man gets life sentence in 2019 death of woman in Lincoln County