Motorist shot dead while driving on I-15 near Strip, police say

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, police said.

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning flashes over the Strip as police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist was fatally shot while driving on Interstate 15 on Thursday night.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, said Lt. Ken Nagle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“An occupant from another vehicle shot and struck the victim at least one time,” Nagle said in a text. “The victim crashed into the center median.”

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 10:30 p.m., police said.

