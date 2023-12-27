Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley

A man suspected of killing his mother and carjacking multiple vehicles Wednesday died after a shootout with police in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

A man suspected of killing his mother and carjacking multiple vehicles as he fled from authorities Wednesday died after a shootout with police in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

Police first responded to reports of a shootingaround 3:45 a.m. near Placid Street and Maulding Avenue.

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was struck by gunfire and an unidentified man in his 30s stole the police vehicle before leading officers in a pursuit, Capt. Joshua Martinez told reporters.

Police found a woman in her 50s who had been fatally shot in a wash in the 7500 block of Placid Street, near Maulding.

Lt. Jason Johansson said the mother and father of the man heard gunshots and went looking for their son. When they found him he shot at them striking his mother.

Johansson said the man had been staying at his parents’ home near where the shooting occurred. Police were still trying to determine what led to the dispute between the man and his parents.

The man drove the police vehicle to the 7300 block of Durango Drive where he carjacked a person’s vehicle and drove to the 8500 block of Blue Diamond Road, Martinez said. There, the suspect carjacked another vehicle and an officer fired at the man.

The suspect then fled to Durango and Windmill Lane where the man fired a shot and pulled a person from the vehicle. Martinez said the person was injured but did not provide further details on the extent of their injuries.

As the suspect drove away in the injured person’s vehicle, officers fired at the vehicle, striking it multiple times.

Martinez said Metropolitan Police Department officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot at the suspect and no officers were injured.

The pursuit ended at Durango and Agate Avenue where the carjacked vehicle became disabled, Martinez said. SWAT officers responded and found the man dead inside the vehicle.

Yvette Bravo, 49, and her daughter Alysa Bravo, 20, said they were in their house near the corner of Durango and Agate at about 5 a.m. when a SWAT officer armed with a rile knocked at their door and asked to enter so that he could use the master bedroom window — which had a view of the suspect inside a white van — as a vantage point.

Two other SWAT officers joined him, with five family members inside, including three children ages 15 to 24.

The officers were courteous and apologized and stayed in the house for about 40 minutes, the mother and daughter said.

Yvette Bravo said she heard two bangs, while Alysa Bravo heard one. They weren’t sure if those were flashbangs or gunshots, and if they were gunshots, whether they came from the officers inside their home.

“I’m not sure if they shot him from our bedroom window,” Yvette Bravo said.

In photos and video provided by Yvette Bravo, in-home security footage showed the officers in the home, as well as the dead man in the driver’s seat of the white van. There is a large hole in the front passenger side window.

“It’s surreal,” Yvette Bravo said.

“I felt like, honestly, it wasn’t real,” Alysa Bravo said. “You don’t see this everyday.”

Durango Drive was closed between Agate and Pebble Road while police investigated.

At round 8 a.m. a white vehicle remained at Durango and Agate surrounded by SWAT vehicles. The vehicle appeared to be riddled with bullet holes.

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire sat parked at Blue Diamond and Durango surrounded by crime scene tape. Across the street, a Circle K at 8545 Blue Diamond Road was cordoned off by crime scene tape. A blue truck sat in front of the store for hours with the driver’s side door open.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Las Vegas Review Journal staff writer Caitlin Lilly contributed to this report.