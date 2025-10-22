Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in west Las Vegas Valley

An elderly couple were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley, and police suspect a murder-suicide might have occurred.

Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence in the 11000 block of Glacier View Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers arrived and did not get an answer at the home’s front door. Through a window in the back of the house, officers saw a man lying motionless on a bed. After entering the home, police found the man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned the married couple had recently been informed that their medical conditions had worsened. Detectives said they believe the man shot his wife then himself.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

The names of the couple, as well as their causes and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

