Murder suspect accused of running over girlfriend’s other boyfriend

Las Vegas police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s other boyfriend in December by running over him.

Daniel Lopez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s other boyfriend in December by running over him.

Daniel Lopez, 43, is being held without bail after his Sunday arrest on a warrant charging him with murder, according to jail records.

Lopez is suspected of running over Ethan Lyskoski, 48, on Dec. 14 near North Corona Del Mar Drive and West Santa Catalina Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

Officers were called at 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 after a report from Lopez that Lyskoski broke the windows on his car and tried to jump in, according to the arrest report.

Investigators spoke to Lopez’s girlfriend, who said she had been dating both men for more than a year. When Lopez dropped the woman off near Lyskoski’s home in northwest Las Vegas, Lyskoski used brass knuckles to smash a window.

Police believe Lopez then struck Lyskoski with his car before running him over and trapping him underneath the car.

The coroner ruled that Lyskoski died from mechanical asphyxia. His death was ruled a homicide.

The woman told police she took the brass knuckles from Lyskoski’s hand and hid them in his house.

“She did not want Danny to get away with it because he did it on purpose,” police wrote in the report.

Lopez was charged on Jan. 11, and a status hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.