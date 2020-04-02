Murder suspect booked at Clark County jail in man’s July death

Las Vegas police have arrested a 28-year-old murder suspect in connection with a July killing that was initially believed to be a case of self-defense.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jonan Arnaiz-Garrido was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday after he was arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Thomas Nguyen, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Nguyen’s body was found at about 6:30 p.m. on July 24 in an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near North Nellis Boulevard, police have said.

Spencer said in July that investigators believed the man got into a fistfight with another person the morning of July 24. He later was found by a family member at the Villa Corona Apartments.

The relative found Nguyen in a bedroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

On Thursday, Spencer said the case was submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review, although detectives believed it was a self-defense killing.

Nguyen died of asphyxia and neck compression, with other significant conditions being methamphetamine and phenylpropanolamine drug toxicity, the coroner’s office has said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Further details about Arnaiz-Garrido’s arrest were not immediately available Thursday morning. Although he was arrested by Metro officers, he has been charged with murder in a North Las Vegas Justice Court case, court records show.

His arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 24, more than a month before Arnaiz-Garrido was booked into the detention center, according to court records. He remained in the jail Thursday with a $1 million bail.

