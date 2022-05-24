Murder suspect has 13-year history of charges, probation sentencing

The suspect had a record dating back to 2009 when he was arrested for violating a temporary protective order, and multiple felony drug charges were dismissed in 2016 and 2017.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man with a 13-year history of arrests and multiple probation sentences in Las Vegas was booked on a murder warrant Monday, according to court records.

Danyele Daniels, 39, was arrested in connection with a homicide reported around 11:20 a.m. April 24 at The Apex Apartments, 955 E. Twain Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Christopher David, 46, was fatally shot after a fight in the courtyard. A woman with him was shot in the leg, police said at the time.

Daniels had a record in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2009 when he was arrested for violating a temporary protective order. He was cited for doing business without a license six times from 2010 to 2014, and court records show multiple felony drug charges were dismissed in 2016 and 2017.

He was sentenced to probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to attempting to carry a concealed deadly weapon, and was sentenced to probation again after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in 2019, according to Clark County District Court records.

He was sentenced to probation again in December after he was charged with domestic battery, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Daniels is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center.

