Murder suspect shot man at construction site, report says

Markelle Carter (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 35-year-old man arrested on a murder charge last week is accused of shooting a man at a construction site December.

Markelle Carter, 35, who was arrested Friday, faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street where Marvin King, 33, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to North Las Vegas police.

King was working at a nearby construction site when witnesses told police Carter walked through the dirt and fired 14 shots, striking King, according to an arrest report for Carter released by North Las Vegas police Wednesday.

Police spoke to Carter’s family and used his cellphone location data, which pinged from a tower 2 miles from Brooks and Revere three minutes after the shooting.

“Markelle’s phone records showed that his movement were fleeing the crime scene after the shooting,” police wrote.

Carter has prior convictions in District Court for voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in 2007 and attempted murder with a deadly weapon in 2011.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.