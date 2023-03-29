‘My son didn’t deserve it’: Family mourns slain teen, vigil set for today

Laquinna Wiggins said she feels “unexplainable” after her son Omarion Wilson, 17, was shot and killed during a birthday party at a hotel on Saturday night.

Omarion Wilson, 17, of North Las Vegas, was fatally shot during a birthday party at the Platinum Hotel and Spa in Las Vegas on March 25, 2023. (Laquinna Wiggins)

The Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, seen on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“I’m not good at all,” said Wiggins, 44.

Wiggins and the rest of Wilson’s family and friends were struggling to cope with the sudden loss of the North Las Vegas teen who they said loved being around people and was excited about his high school prom this Saturday.

Wilson played middle linebacker for the Legacy High School football team in North Las Vegas, where he was a senior.

A vigil will be held on the football field at Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wiggins said.

“Omarion was a special kid and brought joy and laughter to our Longhorn Family. Rest in Peace Mardub gone too soon,” read a tweet posted Sunday by the Legacy High School Longhorns’ football program.

Wilson, who wore number 22 on the Longhorns, was nicknamed ‘Mardub,’ his uncle Jeremiah Wiggins said.

“He’s my nephew but he’s more like a son to me,” said Jeremiah Wiggins, 35, adding that he called his nephew ‘Mizzle’ and spent a lot of time with Wilson as he was growing up.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the Platinum Hotel and Spa on Flamingo Road at Koval Lane just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night to find Wilson with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was shot at a birthday party in the hotel room after some uninvited people showed up and an fight ensued, which led to the shooting.

Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. No arrests have yet been made.

“My son didn’t deserve it,” Wiggins said.

Jeremiah Wiggins described Omarion as “the life of the party” and said he had worked on keeping his grades up in order to play football at Legacy. In the offseason, Wilson had been competing in track and field and loved staying active, both his mom and uncle said.

“Last thing I told him was I love him, and he told me he loves me,” said Jeremiah Wiggins.

