Nail salon customer kills mother of 3 over $35 manicure

Sonny Chung, left, and Nhu Nguyen. (Sonny Chung)

The storefront of Crystal Nails & Spa. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegss Review-Journal)

A woman who died after she was dragged by a car Saturday evening outside the nail salon where she worked was killed over a $35 manicure, her boyfriend said Sunday.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to Crystal Nails & Spa, 4985 W. Flamingo Road, near South Decatur Boulevard, where a woman had been hit and dragged by a customer driving a rental car who had left the salon without paying, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday night.

The woman who died was Nhu Nguyen, 53, according to Sonny Chung, who said he lived with Nguyen and helped run the salon.

Nguyen’s customer had tried to pay for her $35 manicure with a credit card that was declined. She swiped the card three or four times before telling Nguyen that she was going to get money from her car, Chung said.

Nguyen called Chung over and the pair followed the woman outside to try to stop her from leaving. The glass in the back window of the black, newer-model Chevy Camaro was broken out, and Nguyen tried to hold on to the frame of the rear windshield, near the trunk.

“My wife ran out and tried to stop her, and then she rolled forward,” Chung said of the woman in the car.

“She kept pushing the gas. And my wife fell off, and she kept pushing more, and she dragged her from here to over there,” he said, gesturing from the parking spots at the front of his store toward a McDonald’s about 50 feet away.

Chung shouted to his Nguyen, whom he referred to as his wife, and she tried to move out of the way, but the car kept moving forward, pushing her down. If the woman had put the brakes on even once, his wife would have had time to get out of the car’s path, he said.

“I tried to hold the car back, but I’m not superman,” Chung said, his eyes red and brimmed with tears. “She ran off for $35 and killed my wife – $35 to run my wife over.”

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, police said Saturday.

Nguyen left behind three daughters, ages 20, 25 and 28, and two grandchildren, ages 4 and 6. The daughters, who live and go to school in California, were in town visiting their mother and Chung for the holidays, Chung said.

They were all gathered inside the salon about 10 a.m. Sunday, when Chung stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.

Chung’s eyes were bloodshot as he described the woman he called his wife. Although the pair never married, he said, they had lived together and run Crystal Nails & Spa together for nearly 13 years.

“She was a hard worker. That’s all she does,” Chung said. “She’s a work addict.”

Chung said his wife devoted the last decade of her life to the business. The salon opened at 11 a.m. and closed at 11 p.m., but Nguyen and Chung stayed late every night cleaning up, often getting home at 2 or 3 a.m.

“She worked every day – every day – seven days a week” to take care of her kids, Chung said.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle, which was a rental car, at a nearby apartment complex. As of Sunday afternoon, police had not found the suspect.

