Neighbor dispute leads to northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide

The shooting happened in a trailer park Saturday morning on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, near the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a man who was shot at a trailer park on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s lying between two trailers, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said.

Detectives believe there was an “ongoing neighbor dispute” between the man and his next-door neighbor.

“They’ve lived next door to each other for quite some time,” Spencer said. “There’s been on and off again problems leading up to today’s shooting.”

Investigators were still searching for the suspected shooter Saturday morning, who drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle. He is believed to be in his 50s, Spencer said.

Family members, including young children, were in the victim’s trailer when the shooting happened, but no one else was injured, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.