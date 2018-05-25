Neighbor says he saw teen flee Las Vegas home after deadly shootout

A Las Vegas man said he has lived near the family involved in Thursday’s deadly shootout for many years. He identified the man who was killed as Warren Spielmann.

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father, then turned the gun on his mother. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warren and Michele Spielmann (Facebook/Warren Spielmann)

A Las Vegas man said he has lived near the family involved in Thursday’s deadly shootout for many years.

Fred Bentley, 79, moved onto Barrier Reef Drive in 1989. He said Warren and Michele Spielmann lived three houses away, where the shooting occurred, for much of that time. The couple had two sons.

“I’ve lived in a lot of neighborhoods,” Bentley said Friday afternoon, adding that he moved to Nevada from New Mexico in 1960. “This one is very quiet.”

Clark County property records indicate that the house where the shooting occurred is owned by Warren and Michele Spielmann.

Las Vegas police said a 15-year-old boy fatally shot his father and wounded his mother Thursday morning in the home. Police said the boy shot his father in the head, leaving him dead inside the garage, then went inside and shot his mother, who obtained another gun and returned fire.

Both the teen and his mother were hospitalized and are expected to survive, police said.

Although police have not released the boy’s name, Bentley identified the suspect as Noah Spielmann.

Officers were called just after 10:45 a.m. to the street, near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way, on what was the last day of school for Clark County School District students. A district spokesman said he could neither confirm nor deny that a student named Noah Spielmann was enrolled in school.

Bentley said he heard what sounded like a car backfiring Thursday morning but thought, “No, that’s too sharp. That was a gun.”

He said he looked out his back window and saw the older Spielmann boy, Noah, jumping over the family’s backyard wall. He believed Michele Spielmann had followed the boy out of the house and shot him as he ran toward the wall.

“He was bleeding pretty bad,” Bentley said.

Bentley watched him stumble and fall in the grass area between the back wall and the street, and saw another man stop his car to help. He said he heard only one gunshot.

About 10 minutes passed before police arrived and started taping off the block, Bentley said. He watched as police left the scene about 11 p.m.

Bentley said he only talked to Warren Spielmann years ago after the man’s car was stolen, but he seemed friendly. He talked more often with Michele Spielmann, whom he described as “a little hyper.”

“She used to get in shouting matches with the woman who lived next door, like, ‘Don’t come at my boys,’ ” Bentley, a retired electrical engineer, said.

He said the neighbor with whom Michele Spielmann quarreled would throw her weeds onto other residents’ driveways and shout at the children playing in the neighborhood.

“Michele was not one to sit back and take it,” he said. “She was not laid back, but she wasn’t crazy or anything.”

Bentley described the couple’s two sons as undisciplined. Michele Spielmann would often drive down the street, shouting out her window at the boys to get home.

“They were a little mischievous,” Bentley said.

The boys used to ride their bikes on his driveway and bump into his garage door, but Bentley had not seen them for months prior to the shooting and had even thought they might have moved in with relatives. He had not spoken with Michele Spielmann, other than to wave or say hello, for about a year.

Bentley said that aside from an armed robbery that happened in his own house several years ago, the neighborhood has not seen much criminal activity.

“There are a lot of retired people in this neighborhood. There aren’t too many kids anymore,” Bentley said. “A lot of very stable people.”

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0283. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.