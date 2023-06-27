Nephew in custody after uncle found dead in southeast Las Vegas mobile home

A man in his 50s was found dead after a fight in the 4400 block of East Vegas Valley Drive.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at a mobile home park in the 4400 block of East Vegas Valley Drive on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody in connection with his uncle’s death in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m. police responded to the Sandhill Valley mobile home park, 4470 E. Vegas Valley Drive, near South Lamb Boulevard, where a woman said her son and her brother had been in a fight and that there was blood on the walls and floor, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police found a man in his 50s dead inside a back bedroom of the family’s mobile home and took the man’s nephew, a man in his 20s, into custody.

Johansson said it was too early to say if weapons were involved and whether the nephew would be charged.

“We do not believe it has anything to do with any other issues in the complex,” Johansson said.

Johansson was not aware of any prior police response to the mobile home and said only the woman, her son and her brother lived in the home.

“What’s troubling about this is that we have had numerous domestic violence ones that have happened this year,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Metro shared details about the discovery of three deceased individuals and the arrest of a suspect at an apartment on the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road.

