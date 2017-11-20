Nephew of Manson victim says cult leader’s death brings no closure

News of Charles Manson’s death brought no joy and no closure to Henderson resident Anthony DiMaria. His uncle, Jay Sebring, was killed by Manson’s followers in August 1969.

“With the news of Mr. Manson’s death, it doesn’t really change anything because his victims … are just as dead today as the day they were sent to their grave (nearly) 49 years ago,” DiMaria said Sunday night from his Los Angeles home. DiMaria splits time between Southern California and the Las Vegas area.

DiMaria, who was 3 when his uncle was murdered, said it is important with the news of Manson’s death to remember the victims.

Sebring was a prominent Hollywood men’s hair stylist who pioneered the industry and created rock star Jim Morrison’s look. His other clients included Steve McQueen, Cliff Robertson and Paul Newman.

“And he fought very hard to achieve his goals, and that remained true in the horrific last moments of his life when he fought and stood up against an evil,” DiMaria said.

