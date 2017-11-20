ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Nephew of Manson victim says cult leader’s death brings no closure

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 12:19 am
 

News of Charles Manson’s death brought no joy and no closure to Henderson resident Anthony DiMaria.

DiMaria’s uncle, Jay Sebring, was killed by Manson’s followers in August 1969.

“With the news of Mr. Manson’s death, it doesn’t really change anything because his victims … are just as dead today as the day they were sent to their grave (nearly) 49 years ago,” DiMaria said Sunday night from his Los Angeles home. DiMaria splits time between Southern California and the Las Vegas area.

DiMaria, who was 3 when his uncle was murdered, said it is important with the news of Manson’s death to remember the victims.

Sebring was a prominent Hollywood men’s hair stylist who pioneered the industry and created rock star Jim Morrison’s look. His other clients included Steve McQueen, Cliff Robertson and Paul Newman.

“And he fought very hard to achieve his goals, and that remained true in the horrific last moments of his life when he fought and stood up against an evil,” DiMaria said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like