Nevada inmate convicted in wife’s 2004 killing dies

Jesse E. Dennis, 68 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man serving time for second-degree murder in a Nevada prison has died, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jesse E. Dennis, 68, died Saturday night at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, a corrections release said. He had been housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical facility prior to his admittance to the Regional Medical Center.

Dennis was committed from Clark County on Aug. 31, 2005, the release said. He had been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in August 2005 that Dennis pleaded guilty to the March 2004 deadly shooting of his wife, Leslie, at their Henderson home.

Family members of the victim said the shooting was the culmination of years of domestic violence, the Review-Journal reported.

Attorney Bob Amundson of the Clark County Public Defender’s Office had said, however, that his client was intoxicated at the time of his wife’s death and that Jesse Dennis did not mean to fire the fatal shot, the Review-Journal reported.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

