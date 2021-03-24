Nevada inmate who left work camp is suspect in California homicide

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, who was serving a two-to-five-year sentence was arrested Tuesday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Autry (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

A minimum-security inmate who walked away from his camp Sunday is a suspect in a California homicide, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was arrested Tuesday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a welfare check at an apartment found Autry, who was unknown to the family of the resident, inside the home.

When deputies attempted to detain Autry, he resisted and fought, the release said. Once he was detained, deputies found the body of a male victim in the unit.

Police said there are no other suspects.

Autry was serving a two-to-five-year sentence on two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and one count each of fraudulent use of a credit card and making counterfeit money for a conviction out of Washoe County.

Autry was reported missing Sunday from Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.