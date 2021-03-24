68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Nevada inmate who left work camp is suspect in California homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 
Jonathan Autry (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
Jonathan Autry (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

A minimum-security inmate who walked away from his camp Sunday is a suspect in a California homicide, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was arrested Tuesday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a welfare check at an apartment found Autry, who was unknown to the family of the resident, inside the home.

When deputies attempted to detain Autry, he resisted and fought, the release said. Once he was detained, deputies found the body of a male victim in the unit.

Police said there are no other suspects.

Autry was serving a two-to-five-year sentence on two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and one count each of fraudulent use of a credit card and making counterfeit money for a conviction out of Washoe County.

Autry was reported missing Sunday from Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man fatally shot teen brother in Strip hotel room, police say
Man fatally shot teen brother in Strip hotel room, police say
2
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
3
Watch MSG Sphere take shape as 100-ton roof trusses are installed
Watch MSG Sphere take shape as 100-ton roof trusses are installed
4
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
5
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST