Nevada inmate’s DNA links him to Colorado killings, authorities say

A man who went to Nevada prison in 1985 for an ax handle attack on a Henderson couple has been linked to four Colorado killings that occurred the previous year, Colorado authorities confirmed early Friday.

Alex Christopher Ewing is serving time for a 1984 attack on a Henderson couple. He has been link by DNA to four killings in Colorado. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Peter Weir, the district attorney in Jefferson County, Colorado, addresses the public about Nevada inmate Alex Christopher Ewing, whose DNA evidence links him to four Colorado killing in the 1980s, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Aurora. (Screenshot/www.auroratv.org)

“Nothing can ever undo this terrible tragedy, but hopefully we begin a sense of peace, a sense of healing and a sense of justice,” said Dan McCasky, chief of police in Lakewood, Colorado, where one of the 1984 killings occurred.

Alex Christopher Ewing, 57, is serving time at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City for the attempted murders in Henderson in August 1984.

Eight months earlier, in January 1984, 50-year-old grandmother Patricia Louise Smith was fatally beaten with a hammer in Lakewood.

Six days later, a similar hammer attack killed Aurora couple Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, one day after the girl’s birthday party, police Chief Nick Metz said at a Friday news conference. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, survived the attack with serious injuries.

“This is a case that shocked the conscience of our community,” Metz said.

The link between Ewing and the Colorado cases was revealed through DNA evidence.

Though evidence from the cases was collected in 1984, a DNA profile for a suspect in the Aurora family’s killing was not obtained until 2001. Nine years later, a DNA profile for the Lakewood woman’s slaying was obtained, which allowed the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to link the cases.

In January — 34 years after the Colorado killings — Ewing’s DNA was entered into the national database. Colorado authorities were alerted to the potential match the next morning.

“When I received the call,” Metz said, “it sent a chill through my spine.”

George Brauchler, the district attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, who has jurisdiction over the Aurora case, said authorities are working on Ewing’s extradition paperwork and intend to have it in the Colorado governor’s hands by the end of the day.

It may take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months for Ewing to land in Colorado.

Brauchler said the multiple murder case could warrant the death penalty, but he asked the public to remember that “this individual is presumed innocent and must be presumed innocent until such time as he may be convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In the Nevada case, Ewing brutally beat the Henderson couple after bolting from an inmate van that Arizona authorities were using to transporting him and other inmates when it stopped for gas on Boulder Highway, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time. The van was taking him from St. George, Utah, where he was serving time because of jail overcrowding, to Arizona.

A jury convicted Ewing in 1985 of attacking Christopher and Nancy Barry inside their home on Racetrack Road the same August day he escaped from the Mohave County, Arizona, van.

At Ewing’s sentencing hearing in April 1985, Christopher Barry said the attack forced him and his wife to move from their Henderson home, which became nothing more than a crime scene.

“It caused our lives to be turned upside down,” he said.

An undated post on meet-an-inmate.com contains a picture of Ewing in prison blues and describes him as an “adventurous outdoor type” who enjoys “camping, traveling, exercising, animals, old movies, old cars.”

He turns 58 next week. The site said that his earliest release date is 2021, when he is eligible for parole in Nevada, while his maximum release date is listed as 2023.

“I’m looking to meet a woman in her 50s for the purpose of becoming a pen-pal friend,” Ewing wrote on the site. “I’ll like a person for themselves; looks, race, creed or color does not matter. I’m not looking for someone to support me. Not to sound pathetic but after doing as much time as I have, a letter (especially from a woman) would mean a lot to me and something to look forward to. I’ve been no saint in my life but I want to do better and I realize I’m still alive by the grace of God.”

