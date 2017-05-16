ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Nevada tribe member sentenced for fatally stabbing wife

May 16, 2017 - 11:32 am
 

RENO — A federal judge in Nevada has sentenced a 45-year-old tribal member to 10 years in prison in the 2014 stabbing death of his wife at their home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation.

Nelson Ray McKee was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in February in the New Year’s Eve killing of his wife, Chery Lynn Jackson, at the reservation on the Nevada-Oregon line.

He originally was charged with murder, but a jury acquitted him of that charge before prosecutors refiled the lesser charge.

McKee is a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe. Jackson was a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone.

Neighbors called 911 after Jackson went to their house with a stab wound to the chest. Police reported finding McKee extremely intoxicated, with knives, whiskey bottles and blood in the kitchen.

TOP NEWS
