Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect Tuesday when the trooper was hit.

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers gather outside University Medical Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A trooper who was critically injured when he was struck by a car during a pursuit Tuesday on Interstate 15 has been identified as Micah May, 46.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement that May remained in critical condition Wednesday morning at University Medical Center.

Troopers and officers were observed coming and going from the hospital with supplies and gifts, with one trooper telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the officers were gathering “for a show of support” for May.

According to the Highway Patrol, the agency and other law enforcement agencies were trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect Tuesday. The chase began around noon on I-15 and extended to several surface streets in North Las Vegas.

“The suspect’s vehicle struck Nevada State Trooper Micah May while he was deploying stop-sticks on the I-15 near Sahara Ave. in an effort to bring the pursuit to a safe resolution,” the Highway Patrol said in its statement.

According to the agency, the driver’s vehicle was stopped near the site where May was hit, and the driver was killed in an “officer-involved shooting.” The individual killed in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

“Trooper May was airlifted to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition at this time,” the Highway Patrol said in its statement Wednesday morning.

May joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety in April 2008. He is the married father of two children.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and updates will be provided after the conclusion of their investigation,” the Highway Patrol statement said.

Metro later issued a statement clarifying that no Las Vegas police officers discharged their firearms in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

