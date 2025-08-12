101°F
New attorneys for Tupac murder suspect to address media

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, appe ...
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing related to a jailhouse battery case, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2025 - 10:13 am
 

Attorneys are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday for the man accused of organizing the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 62, who awaits trial in connection with the 1996 fatal shooting near the Strip, recently replaced his lawyer. A news release promised “new and substantive announcements” at the press conference.

Carl Arnold had previously represented Davis, but last week, Davis hired Robert Draskovich and Michael Pandullo to handle his case instead. Davis’ murder trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Draskovich defended former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles during the trial last year in which Telles was found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Prosecutors have said Davis’ own words in a book and other public statements drove a renewed effort to investigate Shakur’s killing.

“Mr. Davis chose upon himself to publicly confess to a crime multiple times,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said previously.

Arnold defended Davis by saying his client was “a liar” whose own words could not be trusted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

