Homicides

New photos released of suspect wanted in Rancho student’s homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 5:13 pm
 
Two photos released Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, show the wanted suspect during the Nov. 1, 2023, be ...
Two photos released Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, show the wanted suspect during the Nov. 1, 2023, beating of Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Updated photos have been released of an outstanding suspect in the No. 1 beating and eventual death of former Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department provided two new photos of the unidentified individual.

Detectives were able to identify a ninth juvenile involved in the homicide. The individual was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder.

The individual still outstanding was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants during the incident.

Medical personnel responded to the 1900 block of Searles Avenue and transported 17-year-old Lewis to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased after being taken off life support several days later.

Anyone with any information about the individual is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

