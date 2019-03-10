New Year’s Eve shooting suspects are father-son, Las Vegas police say

Two suspects in a New Year’s Eve robbery turned deadly shooting are father and son, according to Las Vegas police documents.

Albert Chambers, 39, was arrested Feb. 27 in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna in a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Chambers, one of three suspects, was arrested after a unknown person told detectives that Chambers claimed his son, Tayvion Chambers, had “shot and killed a man” during a robbery, according to Albert Chambers’ arrest report.

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 31, Metro homicide detectives were called to Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center, where an unidentified man had dropped off Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound, Lt. Ray Spencer has said. The man said he found Ujoumunna on Hacienda Avenue, but he fled the hospital after dropping off Ujoumunna, the report said.

Ujoumunna, who was then taken to University Medical Center, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Jan. 17, detectives found and interviewed the man who dropped Ujoumunna off at the hospital, although he refused to be recorded because he feared retaliation for talking with police, the report said.

The man said he was visiting Ujoumunna on Dec. 31 and was upstairs when he heard a “commotion downstairs, which was followed by a gunshot,” the report said. The man barricaded himself inside a bedroom and saw three men running in and out of the front door before leaving with a flat-screen television.

After the three suspects left, the man went downstairs and found Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound. Before going to the hospital, Ujoumunna said the men asked for “Mook” and “Black” before shooting him, the report said. It was unclear Saturday what he was referring to.

The man told detectives the suspects ransacked the home and took a television connected to the home’s surveillance system. The suspects tried taking another television, and opened cabinets but did not take about $10,000 worth of pills that were inside, the report said.

When detectives had previously visited the home, it appeared a surveillance video camera had been removed from outside the house, the report said.

The same day detectives interviewed the man who took Ujoumunna to the hospital, an attorney gave detectives a thumb drive containing footage of the robbery. The attorney did not say who turned over the thumb drive, the report said.

Video clips released

Metro released two short clips from the home’s surveillance footage on Feb. 15.

Two tipsters identified the man in the first clip, who is seen standing outside the home wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, as Tayvion Chambers. As of Saturday, Tayvion Chambers did not appear to be arrested, court records show.

According to the arrest report, Tayvion Chambers was seen in the surveillance footage alone, “presenting himself at the front door, apparently posing as a customer,” before the shooting.

One tipster identified Tayvion Chambers as an employee at Big League Dreams Las Vegas sports park, at 3151 E. Washington Ave., which detectives confirmed.

The second video released by Metro showed Tayvion Chambers and another man rushing out of a door of the home and Tayvion Chambers running away. Another man, identified in the arrest report as Albert Chambers, then enters the frame dressed in black and wearing blue gloves.

The third suspect was not identified in the arrest report, and it was unclear if he had been arrested as of Saturday.

Another tipster told police that Albert Chambers had called him on Feb. 19 to say he was not going into work. The person said Albert Chambers “became emotional as he confessed his involvement in committing a robbery with his son,” the arrest report said.

That person told police Albert Chambers told him over the phone that Tayvion Chambers had “shot and killed a man.”

Preliminary hearing set

The father and son both face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Albert Chambers is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, according to court records. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday without bail, jail records show.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.