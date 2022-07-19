NLV officer killed in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years

Israel Molina, 42, shot and killed Sofia Molina early Sunday morning before he took his own life, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Israel Molina, seen in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police at scene of a homicide in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police at scene of a homicide in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A North Las Vegas police officer who killed his 12-year-old daughter before taking his own life at their central valley home was identified as Israel Molina, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Molina, 42, shot and killed Sofia Molina early Sunday morning before he took his own life, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the off-duty officer also shot his wife and teenage son, both of whom suffered survivable wounds.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue, near Tonopah Drive, south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The married couple were quarreling when he tried to shoot the woman, police said, noting that their son was shot after he tried to intervene.

The teenager and his mother were able to leave the house, but Molina stayed inside with the girl, police said.

SWAT officer responded and “made an emergency entry” into the home where they found the two bodies, police said.

“Our hearts truly go out to the family and we offer our deepest condolences to all those affected,” wrote police spokesman officer Alexander Cuevas in a statement, adding that Molina had been with the department for six years.

Molina was placed on paid leave in November 2020 after he was arrested on charges of DUI and destruction of property, police said at the time. Additional details on that case were not immediately available.

The previous year, the department recognized Molina and his partner after they saved the life of a teenage girl who had attempted suicide in 2018.

“We immediately bolted toward the apartment,” Molina told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “We ran up the stairs at what felt like 110 mph. We were going to ram the door, but luckily it was unlocked. I was in full daddy mode at this point because I have a daughter.”

Cuevas said the police department offers mental-health resources to its officers.

“Our officers, in the pursuit of helping and serving others, choose to run into situations most of us would run away from, and we recognize the stress and toll that can take,” Cuevas said. “We spend a tremendous amount of time, thought and resources focused on the wellness of our officers to provide the resources and tools they may need to keep healthy, mentally and physically.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, a hub that offers resources for victims of domestic violence, can be reached at 702-828-7714 or fjc@lvmpd.com. The Shade Tree, which offers shelter for women, children and pets, operates a crisis hotline operated 24/7 at 855-385-0072.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.