Homicides

NLV police ID suspect in fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 12:22 pm
 
Joe Junio (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police identified a woman accused of shooting two people Friday afternoon, killing one of them.

Joe Junio, 36, was booked without bail into the Community Correctional Center on one count each of murder, attempted murder, shooting a gun where a person might be endangered, and two counts of child abuse involving a gun.

Gunfire erupted about 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane, a neighborhood tucked between Deer Springs and Aviary ways.

Police said they found two people — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to University Medical Center where the man died, police said.

Police did not release additional details.

The male victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

