NLV police make arrest in Halloween shooting
North Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrest of a teenager connected to a fatal Halloween night shooting.
North Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrest of a teenager connected to a fatal Halloween night shooting.
Police did not name the 16-year-old suspect, but said he was booked into a juvenile jail on counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle and gun-possession-related charges.
The night of Oct. 31, a group of masked teenagers pulled up on two people who were trick or treating in a neighborhood near Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives, police said.
“At some point, one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of teenagers, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old,” police wrote at the time.
The victim was identified as Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson, a Desert Pines High School football star.
“The case continues to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police wrote in a Friday news release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.