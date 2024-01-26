NLV police make arrest in Halloween shooting

North Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrest of a teenager connected to a fatal Halloween night shooting.

Arbor View quarterback Alonzo Balderrama (14) attempts to throw while Desert Pines linebacker Se’mauri Norris-Johnson (13) works against him during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Norris-Johnson was killed in a Halloween shooting, adn a 16-year-old has been arrested in the death, say North Las Vegas police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

North Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrest of a teenager connected to a fatal Halloween night shooting.

Police did not name the 16-year-old suspect, but said he was booked into a juvenile jail on counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle and gun-possession-related charges.

The night of Oct. 31, a group of masked teenagers pulled up on two people who were trick or treating in a neighborhood near Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives, police said.

“At some point, one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of teenagers, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old,” police wrote at the time.

The victim was identified as Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson, a Desert Pines High School football star.

“The case continues to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police wrote in a Friday news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.