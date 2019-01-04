No arrests yet in December fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police have not made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man in early December. The Clark County coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Nualla-Hernandez died at University Medical Center on Dec. 7 from complications of multiple gunshot wounds to his back, following a shooting on Dec. 4, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

No suspects have been arrested in the case, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said Thursday.

Officers were called at about 4 a.m. Dec. 4 to scene of the shooting in the 2500 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Carey Avenue, Patty said. The shooting is under investigation, and police did not release further information on Thursday.

The coroner’s office ruled that the 61-year-old’s death was a homicide.

2500 North Las Vegas Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV