No witnesses found to fatal shooting in central Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at 12:45 a.m. gunshots rang out in the 1700 block of North J Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

“Officers arrived and they discovered a male in his late 30s in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Spencer said.

The man was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

“There are no witnesses we have located yet who actually witnessed the shooting,” Spencer said. “The only thing we’ve located right now are witnesses that heard it.”

Spencer encouraged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

