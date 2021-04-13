North Las Vegas bus stop hit-and-run ruled a homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office said the man died of blunt force head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run near a North Las Vegas bus stop early Monday morning a homicide.

Frederick Mason, a 49-year-old Las Vegas man, died of blunt force head injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said officers found the man’s body behind a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, just across the street from the Poker Palace casino. They said a car driving north on Las Vegas Boulevard hit the man and left the scene, where the man died.

Later that day, police said they found the car involved in the crash and reported that investigators believe the crash was “intentional.”

Jail records show that 43-year-old Jackqueline Rose Martin was arrested on one count of murder in connection with the case. She is being held at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, and court records show that a court hearing was scheduled in the case for Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

