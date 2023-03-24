North Las Vegas bus stop killing was self-defense, police say

Police and prosecutors alleged that Javeyon Davis, 31, was armed with a firearm when he was shot in October.

Leroy Butler (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police and prosecutors determined that the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old at a North Las Vegas bus stop last year was a justified act of self-defense.

On Oct. 25, Javeyon Davis was shot by Leroy Butler, 50, after Davis exited a bus in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North around 7:45 p.m.

According to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report, Butler and Davis were on the bus at the same time and were involved in a dispute. Before boarding the bus Butler said Davis flashed a gun at him after Butler wouldn’t buy Davis alcohol. Video surveillance showed Butler show Davis that he had a gun while they were on the bus.

After Davis exited the bus he rushed back toward the rear bus door where Butler was standing.

Surveillance video showed Butler flinch backward while firing his gun at Davis. The video showed what looked like a black object in Davis’ hand leading police to believe that he was armed with a weapon when he rushed Butler, according to the report.

Davis died at University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that he died from gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

No weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting. In its report, police said the weapon could have been taken by someone before officers arrived.

“I’ve seen guns taken from the scene of a shooting by a passerby in multiple cases—law enforcement’s theory is consistent with what occurs in real-life,” Butler’s attorney Jeremy Strong said in an email. “In this case, Leroy wasn’t looking for trouble but when it found him that night he had the same right as any Nevadan to defend himself.”

Police arrested Butler on Jan. 16, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas said earlier this month.

In February, Butler pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was released from custody.

“The facts and circumstances of this case were staffed with members of the major violators division of the Clark County District Attorney’s Office,” the arrest report read. “It was determined that even though Butler was a prohibited person and should not have been in possession of a fireram, Butler acted in self-defense.”

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, court records show.

Strong said as part of the plea agreement prosecutors agreed to not make a recommendation at the time of sentencing and that it will be up to the judge.

Butler is eligible for probation but faces one to six years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.