North Las Vegas couple accused in 2-year-old’s death appear in court

Chad Newman, 27, and Haydee Razo, 36, face charges of murder and child abuse in the Feb. 5 death of Newman’s son, Jackson James, or “JJ” as he was known to family members.

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas couple accused of murder in a 2-year-old boy’s death made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo asked Chad Newman, 27, and Haydee Razo, 36, if they understood the charges against them — first-degree murder, child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm and conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime.

“Yes,” replied Newman, wearing black-framed glasses above his blond goatee.

Razo affirmed softly and nodded her head.

The court scheduled their preliminary hearing for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Prosecutors charged them in the Feb. 5 death of Newman’s son, Jackson James, or “JJ,” as his family called him. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the baby’s death a homicide due to blunt force injuries with neglect of care as another significant contributing condition.

Newman called 911 that morning to report his son had vomited and wasn’t breathing but JJ was already dead by the time he arrived at University Medical Center, according to Newman’s arrest report. Hospital staff told a detective that his physical appearance “was one of the worst cases of malnourishment they’ve seen,” the report said.

Three members of JJ’s family observed Wednesday’s proceedings from the gallery. Small, square buttons with JJ’s smiling face were fastened to their chests.

Razo’s attorney, Scott Bindrup, chief deputy special public defender for Clark County, declined comment after the hearing.

A call to Newman’s public defender was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.