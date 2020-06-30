North Las Vegas couple who died in murder-suicide identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 66-year-old woman who police said was killed by her husband during a murder-suicide in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a couple who were found dead Saturday afternoon after what police said was a murder-suicide at their North Las Vegas home.

The woman was 66-year-old Diane Bauer of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. The North Las Vegas Police Department said she was killed in a murder-suicide at her home near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.

The man was identified as 69-year-old Elmer Bauer, the coroner’s office said. North Las Vegas police on Saturday had said the woman was 68 and the man was 70.

Officers received report of the couple’s bodies about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, the department has said. When police arrived they found the couple inside the home with a firearm next to them.

Elmer Bauer’s death was ruled a suicide due to a gunshot wound of the head, while Diane Bauer’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head.

Further information about the couple’s deaths was not immediately available. Diane Bauer’s death marked the 12th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.