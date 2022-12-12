North Las Vegas death investigated as homicide

Homicide detectives in North Las Vegas are investigating after a man was found with blunt force injuries, police announced Monday.

(Getty Images)

The unidentified man was found around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday near East Craig Road and Berg Street suffering from blunt trauma, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Further details on what happened to the man were not immediately released.

Anyone with information may all North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.